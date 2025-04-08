Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Emily Rollins Sells 2,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,576.36. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. 812,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,235. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Xometry by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

