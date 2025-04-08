Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.21. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,340.40. This trade represents a 41.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 191,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,566,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 298,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

