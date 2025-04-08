X3 (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 308,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 179,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

X3 Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

About X3

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

