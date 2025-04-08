X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 123,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 60,231 shares.The stock last traded at $12.52 and had previously closed at $12.75.
X Financial Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.10.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.09 million for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%.
X Financial Increases Dividend
X Financial Company Profile
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.
