World Investment Advisors Purchases 4,106 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

World Investment Advisors grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

