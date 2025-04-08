World Investment Advisors Purchases 354 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000.

IWB opened at $276.83 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.39 and a 200 day moving average of $322.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

