World Investment Advisors Increases Position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.32. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $59.77.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

