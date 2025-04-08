World Investment Advisors Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mplx were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 5,070.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 977,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,797,000 after purchasing an additional 958,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,917,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 654,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 188,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 147,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 479.6% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

Mplx stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mplx

In related news, VP Shawn M. Lyon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. This represents a 18.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mplx

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.