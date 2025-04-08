World Investment Advisors Has $413,000 Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVI opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

