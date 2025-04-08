World Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,028 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of BATS ITM opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

