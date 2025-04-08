Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,809,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,750. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total value of $733,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,514 shares of company stock worth $92,172,111 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $215.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.90. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.