Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 1230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Woolworths Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.

Woolworths Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Woolworths’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

