Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. 7,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,168. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.