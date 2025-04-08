Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.
Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. 7,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,168. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.
About Wintrust Financial
