Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Sells £100,525.40 in Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) insider David Wood sold 58,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.19), for a total value of £100,525.40 ($127,960.03).

Wickes Group Stock Up 1.0 %

WIX opened at GBX 174.40 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.99. Wickes Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 130.60 ($1.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 186 ($2.37). The company has a market cap of £412.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Wickes Group had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wickes Group plc will post 16.2278978 EPS for the current year.

Wickes Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is an increase from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 198 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on Wickes Group

About Wickes Group

(Get Free Report)

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.