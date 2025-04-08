Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRN. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Cormark upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Copper & Gold by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 398,974 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Copper & Gold by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 604,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 66,551 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRN opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.02 million, a PE ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Western Copper & Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

