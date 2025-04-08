Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRN. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Cormark upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
NYSE WRN opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.02 million, a PE ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Western Copper & Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
