West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.27. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 62,412 shares changing hands.
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -87.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia.
