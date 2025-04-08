Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $158.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.64 and its 200-day moving average is $136.50. Welltower has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

