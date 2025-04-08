Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $158.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.
Get Our Latest Report on Welltower
Welltower Stock Down 3.4 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Intel-Taiwan Semiconductor Alliance Fuels Turnaround Hopes
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Buffett’s Next Oil Bet: Why Occidental Is Different
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.