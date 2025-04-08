Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,344 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of AON worth $102,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AON by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in AON by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

AON stock opened at $364.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.06.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

