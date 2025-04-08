Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $90.06 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,963 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of M&T Bank worth $90,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Trading Up 0.3 %
M&T Bank stock opened at $157.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.65. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.03 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.
M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
M&T Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.97.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTB
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than M&T Bank
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.