Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $90.06 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,963 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of M&T Bank worth $90,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $157.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.65. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.03 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.