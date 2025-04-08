Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.43% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $78,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,247.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 356,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,460,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3,001.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 219,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,709,000 after acquiring an additional 168,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,960,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.