Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 820,513 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,391,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,513 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $108,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0752 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

