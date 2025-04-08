Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 8.98% of MVB Financial worth $24,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in MVB Financial by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 924,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 149,464 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. MVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. MVB Financial had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Research analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at MVB Financial

In related news, insider Michael Louis Giorgio acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,070.40. This trade represents a 315.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $129,574 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MVBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

