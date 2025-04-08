Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 22,898 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.31% of Criteo worth $28,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Criteo by 40.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In related news, insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $115,838.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,190.75. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,267,255.24. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,363 shares of company stock worth $1,124,213. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Stock Down 2.6 %

Criteo stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.74. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Criteo

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.