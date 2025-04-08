Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.29% of Atlanta Braves worth $25,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,736,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 263,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 123.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 92,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at $3,324,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,892.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,814.82. The trade was a 1.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 47,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,287. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BATRK opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanta Braves



Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

