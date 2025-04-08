Wellington Management Group LLP Has $23.16 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 135.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 728,307 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.23% of Annaly Capital Management worth $23,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 176.10%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

