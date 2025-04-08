Wellington Management Group LLP Has $20.98 Million Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.72% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PGC stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $449.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. Equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,453.73. This represents a 31.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $179,627.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,179.68. This represents a 4.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

