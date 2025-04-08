Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.12% of NRG Energy worth $21,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 684,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,065,000 after purchasing an additional 174,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NRG Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

NRG opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

