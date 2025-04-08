Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.12% of NRG Energy worth $21,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 684,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,065,000 after purchasing an additional 174,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NRG Energy
In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG
NRG Energy Trading Up 4.2 %
NRG opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.
NRG Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.
NRG Energy Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NRG Energy
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.