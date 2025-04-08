Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 672,170 TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 672,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.90% of TowneBank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 137.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 90.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday.

TowneBank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.79. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About TowneBank

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.