Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Copart by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Copart by 88.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

