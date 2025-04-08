Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,307 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of IMAX worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,143,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $6,322,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 478,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 272,949 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IMAX by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 194,917 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $3,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX



IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

