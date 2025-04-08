Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $20,394,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 846,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 3.7 %

TRV stock opened at $233.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

