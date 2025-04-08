Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $819,000 Position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 116.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.58% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CGSM opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

