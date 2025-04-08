Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 245.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Equinor ASA by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Equinor ASA by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,751,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,019,000 after buying an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $3,685,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.90 to $28.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Danske upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

