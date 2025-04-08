Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 284 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 192,748 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 336.3% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 271,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.7 %

SJM opened at $113.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -179.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

