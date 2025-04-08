Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303,440 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Webster Financial worth $25,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $120,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 63,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 26,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.