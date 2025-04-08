Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 895 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,179,000 after acquiring an additional 163,654 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,198,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,324,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $89.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

