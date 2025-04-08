Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases 10,330 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 201.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

