Waterloo Capital L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

