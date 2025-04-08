Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $239,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 418 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,761,576,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,603,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,087,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,195,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,109,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $582.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $463.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $387.12 and a one year high of $672.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $594.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.71.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

