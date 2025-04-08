Waterloo Capital L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,193 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

