Waterloo Capital L.P. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 982,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,798,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,752,000 after purchasing an additional 73,526 shares during the period. Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.