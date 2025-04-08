Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys New Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Kenvue by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Kenvue Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.