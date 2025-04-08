Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

