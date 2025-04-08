WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $16.12. 25,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 24,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

WaFd Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

