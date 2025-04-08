Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.02. 1,038,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,656,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Vipshop Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,115,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $63,095,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,759,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after buying an additional 1,718,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vipshop by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,591,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,106 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vipshop by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,063,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,608,000 after acquiring an additional 993,042 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

