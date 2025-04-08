VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 109,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 47,593 shares.The stock last traded at $72.18 and had previously closed at $71.30.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $711.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.94.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:USVM Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

