VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Here’s Why

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 5,891,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,567,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VF from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on VF from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on VF from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

VF Stock Down 13.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. VF’s payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 376,615 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211,440 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of VF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

