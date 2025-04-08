Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.45 and last traded at C$8.46. 642,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 709,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.06.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

