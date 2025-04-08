Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $42,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VIOO opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.90.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.