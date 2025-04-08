Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.00% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $99,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3,363.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,262,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,600,000 after buying an additional 1,226,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $98,418,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after acquiring an additional 280,100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4,696.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 280,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 274,613 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 119,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONV opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

